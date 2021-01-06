The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.63

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 2914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.
TBBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in The Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.
Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.