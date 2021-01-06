The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.63

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 2914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.55.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in The Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

