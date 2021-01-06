The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Stock Price Up 8.6%

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) shares rose 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.42. Approximately 174,198 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 170,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

NTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,275 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 594.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

