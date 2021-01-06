The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.31. The stock had a trading volume of 370,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,621,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.19. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.45.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

