The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Up 8.8%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s stock price shot up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.41. 16,330,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 10,999,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.08.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,318,311 shares of company stock valued at $63,124,523. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 88.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

