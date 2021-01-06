The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $623.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce sales of $623.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $673.50 million and the lowest is $587.12 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $694.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,162,000 after acquiring an additional 865,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $15,055,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,243,000 after acquiring an additional 443,339 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 305,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,540 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

