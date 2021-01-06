The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $623.46 Million

Analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to announce sales of $623.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $673.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $587.12 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $694.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

