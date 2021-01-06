The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Price Up 5.3%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $37.37. 1,091,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,217,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

