The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Up 1.5%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 354,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 335,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSP shares. BidaskClub upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The E.W. Scripps presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.76.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The E.W. Scripps had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $493.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. The E.W. Scripps’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,452 shares of company stock worth $705,476 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 5.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at $879,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.