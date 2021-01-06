The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) shares shot up 6.8% on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $82.00. The company traded as high as $87.92 and last traded at $86.11. 552,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 445,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.61.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 10,812 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $691,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $133,267.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,431 shares of company stock worth $14,458,950. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

