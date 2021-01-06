The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) versus Millennium Bankshares (OTCMKTS:MBVA) Head to Head Review

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Millennium Bankshares (OTCMKTS:MBVA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The First Bancshares and Millennium Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares $175.48 million 3.73 $43.74 million $2.79 10.97 Millennium Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of The First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of The First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Millennium Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The First Bancshares and Millennium Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Millennium Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancshares and Millennium Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares 23.05% 7.70% 1.00% Millennium Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

The First Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Bankshares has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The First Bancshares beats Millennium Bankshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through its main office and 72 full-service branches, one motor branch, and four loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Millennium Bankshares Company Profile

Millennium Bankshares Corporation operates a bank holding company for Millennium Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It accepts short-term and long-term deposits, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, fixed-rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides mortgage lending services, real estate loans, construction loans, small business lending, and one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, as well as offers various secured and unsecured consumer loans, including unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, letters of credit, and home equity loans. In addition, it provides Internet banking services that enable consumers and businesses to view accounts, make transfers, submit wire transfer requests, pay bills, and place stop payments on checks over the Internet. Millennium Bankshares Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

