The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $18.75. 148,381 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 85,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $447.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,985 shares of company stock valued at $142,180 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in The First of Long Island by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 240,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

