The Flowr Co. (FLWR.V) (CVE:FLWR) Trading Up 4.5%

The Flowr Co. (FLWR.V) (CVE:FLWR) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 108,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 93,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Flowr Co. (FLWR.V) from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$115.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

