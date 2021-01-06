The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Tops $0.0238 on Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

