The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.05

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.99. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 46,598 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GGT)
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
