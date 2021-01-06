The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.05

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.99. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 46,598 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

