The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Shares Up 8.4%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s stock price shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.41. 12,727,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 11,161,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.95.

Get The Gap alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.55.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Gap by 26.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 32,207.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after buying an additional 1,862,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 121,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.