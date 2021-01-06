The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.68.
The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $270.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.09. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $273.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 120,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
