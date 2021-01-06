The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $270.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.09. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $273.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 120,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

