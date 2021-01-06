JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $270.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.09. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $273.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.