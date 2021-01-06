JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.
Shares of NYSE GS opened at $270.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.09. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $273.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
