The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $290.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group traded as high as $288.38 and last traded at $285.55. Approximately 6,188,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,718,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.93.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.09. The firm has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

