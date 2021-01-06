The Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. The Graystone shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 399,563 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About The Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST)

The Graystone Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. The company is involved in acquiring and developing gold, silver, precious metals and gems, and other mineral properties with proven and/or probable reserves in Peru. It owns 1,600 hectares of properties.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.