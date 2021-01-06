The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.73

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 6921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 180.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

