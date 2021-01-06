The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.64

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.64 and traded as high as $115.79. The Hanover Insurance Group shares last traded at $114.94, with a volume of 122,440 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $804,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

