The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $168.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSY. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

NYSE HSY opened at $150.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.03 and a 200-day moving average of $144.01. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,097,675. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Hershey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in The Hershey in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

