The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.36

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and traded as high as $20.25. The India Fund shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 126,886 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.
The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
