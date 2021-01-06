The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Up 6%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) shares shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.83. 1,189,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 781,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSXMA. CSFB raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

