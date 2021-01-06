The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Price Up 5%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $44.57. Approximately 854,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 720,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,282,000 after buying an additional 121,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 133.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4,591.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 48,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 47,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

