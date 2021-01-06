The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $55.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 6281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.
In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $3,827,330.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,026.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 39,528 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,778,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 857,225 shares of company stock worth $33,081,096. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $665.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.23 and a beta of 2.52.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
