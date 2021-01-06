The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading Up 5.7%

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares were up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 7,142,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,703,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Compass Point raised shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Macerich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -128.76 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 68.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

