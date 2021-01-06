The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading Up 12.8%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s share price was up 12.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 685,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 402,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

The company has a market cap of $509.75 million, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.59 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

