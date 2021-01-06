The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.62

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and traded as high as $8.76. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 60,146 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 308.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 406,292 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period.

About The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

