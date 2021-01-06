The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.45

Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and traded as high as $19.59. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 20,672 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GF. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in The New Germany Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 14.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

