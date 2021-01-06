The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.45

Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and traded as high as $19.59. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 20,672 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.68%.
The New Germany Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GF)
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
