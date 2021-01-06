The ODP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,125 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,178% compared to the typical volume of 88 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on ODP shares. ValuEngine raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The ODP by 155.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. The ODP has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The ODP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

