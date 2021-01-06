The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Trading Up 5.5% After Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $158.25 and last traded at $156.51. Approximately 3,001,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,734,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.55 and its 200-day moving average is $117.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 322,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,006,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

