The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $218.72 and last traded at $214.89. 497,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 356,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. ValuEngine upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

