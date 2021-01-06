The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.47

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.47 and last traded at $96.47, with a volume of 1169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The Toro’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $957,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

