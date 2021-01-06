The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$74.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Fundamental Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,237.

TSE TD traded up C$1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$74.10. 4,585,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,713,918. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$49.01 and a 1-year high of C$76.10. The company has a market cap of C$134.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.