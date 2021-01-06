The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $689,600.34 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,980.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian John Stempeck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,086.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $47.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $740.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.44, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $873.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.61.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,322,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,748,000 after acquiring an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.