The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) dropped 6.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $738.33 and last traded at $740.61. Approximately 1,413,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,163,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $788.54.

Specifically, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total value of $165,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,222 shares in the company, valued at $25,602,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,820 shares of company stock valued at $32,652,319. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $874.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.58.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.