The Voyager Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.13 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One The Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. The Voyager Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00309403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.45 or 0.02962554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

