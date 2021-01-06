The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.2% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $1,812,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.12. 7,501,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,566,732. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

