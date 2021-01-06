The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WEGRY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

WEGRY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

