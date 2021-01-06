Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 43,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after purchasing an additional 48,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.21. 2,112,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.57. The company has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.84.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

