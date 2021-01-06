Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,668,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $10.02 on Wednesday, hitting $487.74. 56,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,584. The firm has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $463.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.84.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

