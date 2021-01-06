Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Trading Up 5.7%

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 764,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 456,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $961.98 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.12.
Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $263.67 million during the quarter.
About Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE)
Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.
