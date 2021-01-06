Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Trading Up 5.7%

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 764,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 456,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $961.98 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $263.67 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE)

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

