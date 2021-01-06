Thisoption (TONS) Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $532,932.33 and $2.48 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001891 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00114457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00253447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00488891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049772 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00245008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016363 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Token Trading

