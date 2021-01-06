THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) vs. Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Head-To-Head Review

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares THK and Eagle Point Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK 1.31% 1.92% 1.19% Eagle Point Credit -74.29% N/A N/A

0.3% of THK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

THK pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. THK pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Point Credit pays out 80.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares THK and Eagle Point Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK $2.52 billion 1.77 $107.57 million $0.42 39.69 Eagle Point Credit $66.44 million 3.60 -$8.69 million $1.34 7.55

THK has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Point Credit. Eagle Point Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for THK and Eagle Point Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eagle Point Credit 0 1 2 0 2.67

Eagle Point Credit has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.19%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than THK.

Volatility and Risk

THK has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

THK beats Eagle Point Credit on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs. The company also offers ball screws, screw nuts, change nuts, double-row angular contact roller rings, cross roller rings, cam followers, roller followers, spherical plain bearings, link balls, rod ends, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. In addition, it offers automotive and transportation equipment-related parts, such as suspension arms, height sensor joints, stabilizer connecting rods, steering tie rods, steering linkages, and suspension ball joints. The company's products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

