Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 36.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $36,498.83 and $50,854.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00481043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 96.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

