ThoreCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,122.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $589.52 million and approximately $32,122.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $6,800.66 or 0.19516251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00028733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00119797 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00233005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.06 or 0.00516727 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00049790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00254176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016965 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.