Thrive Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $18.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 89.1% higher against the dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $311,703.44 and approximately $18.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00044356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.00302794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.86 or 0.03114533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013285 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

