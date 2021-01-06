Thunder Token (TT) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Thunder Token has a market cap of $28.21 million and $2.66 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00046518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00319545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.19 or 0.03011299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. Thunder Token's official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token's official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token's official Twitter account is @



Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Upbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

