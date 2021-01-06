Timothy T. Baker Sells 15,066 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $41.32. 130,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,647. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $582.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,040,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,792 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.